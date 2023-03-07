Derodney Russell (Courtesy Clayton County Sheriff’s Department)

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two youths on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown last November.

Derodney Russell was arrested for vehicle theft by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Cobra Unit on March 5. After Russell was apprehended, investigators found he was wanted in the Nov. 26, 2022 shooting that killed Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15.

No age was given for Russell by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, but he is listed on a social media post as an adult.

Three other teenagers were previously arrested for their involvement in the homicides, which the Atlanta Police Department said were gang-related.

Russell is in the Clayton County jail waiting to answer the murder charges in Fulton County.