The Cox Enterprises exhibit engaged students with a human-centered design activity in last year’s STEAM Showcase. (Courtesy SSEF)

Participants can get hands-on with dozens of interactive exhibits at the Sandy Springs Education Force’s 13th annual STEAM Showcase on March 15 at North Springs High School.

The public is invited to the free event held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school at 7447 Roswell Road NE.

“I am so happy to welcome the SSEF STEAM Showcase to North Springs again. As a math and science magnet school, it’s especially exciting that our talented students have the opportunity to interact with and learn from representatives of science and technology companies,” North Springs High Principal Scott Hanson said.

Participants will be able to discover the fast-changing worlds of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). Participants will be able to try their hand at surgical robotics, explore the inner workings of electric cars, interact with a virtual collaboration robot, experience an infrared camera and a lidar system and discover the science of turning raw metal into a work of art.

Participants will have an opportunity to engage with many other innovative, hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math-related exhibits.

“We are thrilled to present this opportunity for people of all ages to explore many exciting, hands-on STEAM exhibits. We especially appreciate our sponsors, who make it possible for SSEF to provide STEAM Legacy grants to the public schools in Sandy Springs and to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers,” SSEF Executive Director Irene Schweiger said.

This year’s top sponsors include Regent sponsors: Mercedes-Benz USA, RangeWater Impact Foundation and State Farm; Chancellor sponsor: Google Fiber; and Provost sponsors: Cox Enterprises and Sandy Springs Together.

Public school students in Sandy Springs who receive SSEF STEAM Legacy Grants funded by STEAM Showcase sponsors will also display their work at the evening event.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital allows participants to practice surgical robotics with their DaVinci surgical robot. (SSEF)