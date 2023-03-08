Did you know that over 2.8 million people in America sustain a traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion, every year? Have you or a loved one ever experienced symptoms like brain fog, anxiety, light and sound sensitivity, headaches, mood dysregulation, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue?

At Plasticity Centers, we have a unique approach to neurological rehabilitation. With the philosophy that every brain is different, each treatment plan is customized to the individual based on what is identified in the history, extensive diagnostic testing, and physical examination.

Our patients are our #1 priority, which is why we have invested over a million dollars in life-changing, cutting-edge technologies to help our patients achieve their goals.

We treat people with concussions or post-concussion syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, developmental delays, and even people that just want to be better. Athletes and executives come to Plasticity Centers to get a step up on the aging process and stay on top of their game. We also see people that have Parkinson’s Disease, mild cognitive impairment, multiple sclerosis, post-stroke symptoms, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, Mal de Debarquement Syndrome, central vertigo, and dysautonomia. Your brain is always changing and here at Plasticity Centers, we help you regain your quality of life and be the best version of yourself.

Meet The New Team & See the New Look at The Georgia Plasticity Centers Office

We are excited to announce our newly renovated Georgia facility, featuring an experienced team of clinicians dedicated to providing the highest quality of neurological care. Our cutting-edge treatment plans and equipment are tailored to each client’s individual brain function, challenges, and objectives. At all our facilities, we offer the latest in neurological technology, such as a hyperbaric chamber, vestibular rehabilitation activities, autonomic therapies, and more.

In addition, our facility offers postural evaluation and balance retraining services. Come see why we are the premier location for treating concussions, vestibular, and cognitive challenges.

