Switchyards in Virginia-Highland

Chamblee and Virginia-Highland added to Switchyard locations

Switchyards, the 24/7 work club, will add a Chamblee location in early Spring. The new location’s membership will be capped at 250. The Virginia-Highland Switchyard opened in late January. Other Atlanta-area locations include Buckhead, Cabbagetown, Downtown, Decatur and Westside. Club fees are $100 a month for access to all locations as well as the Downtown meeting rooms.

CultureWorx acquired by POWERS

CultureWorx Inc., the industry’s first Culture Performance Management (CPM) solutions provider, announced its acquisition by the POWERS company, effective March 1, with complete operational integration by the close of the 2023 fiscal year. During the transition, the CultureWorx brand will remain active.

New stores join luxury brand lineup at Phipps Plaza

Phipps Plaza will welcome at 10 new luxury retailers in 2023. Already open are: Byredo, which offers fragrances, makeup and more, and fashion and perfume house Givenchy. Alexander McQueen opened in mid-February. Other retailers set to open this year include Balmain, Burnello Cucinelli, Cartier, Dior, ETRO, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Zegna and Zimmermann. Luxury French goods brand Hermès is scheduled to open in Phipps Plaza in 2024.

Mister John’s Music

Mister John’s Music opens in Avondale Estates

Boutique music school Mister John’s Music has opened a storefront at 6 Olive St. in Avondale Estates. Mister John’s offers music education programs for all ages with live instruments. Private and group sessions are available. “As grown people, developing new friendships and relationships can be hard. Mister John’s Music has facilitated many new friendships at all stages of life in an arts-based way,” said John Francisco, owner and founder of Mister John’s Music.

New, Black-owned veterinary hospital open in West Buckhead

GoodVets West Buckhead held an event in February to celebrate its opening, welcoming pets and pet parents. The vet hospital is now open and welcoming new patients with free first exams. Dr. Charles McMillan, Owner and Medical Director of the practice, has partnered with GoodVets, a national veterinary hospital platform to open the West Buckhead location. In the upcoming summer, Dr. McMillan will open two more GoodVets locations in Dunwoody and Toco Hills.

Savage X Fenty open at Lenox Square

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, a lingerie, innerware and apparel brand, has opened its Lenox Square. The store features Fit:Match technology. Shoppers are scanned in a fitting room and are matched with the best-fitting Savage X Fenty styles based on their body shape.

BØRN BABY at Ponce City Market.

BØRN BABY opens pop-up kiosk at Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market welcomes BØRN BABY‘s Spring pop-up, housed in an outdoor kiosk in the courtyard. The pop-up will feature curated apparel — in sizes newborn to age 3— as well as accessories and gifts. Similar to the Buckhead flagship location and online store, BØRN BABY at Ponce City Market brings guest brands from all over the world. The Ponce City Market shop will carry unique pieces specifically selected for the location.

Mike Killeen

Lenz names Mike Killeen President and CEO

Lenz, Inc., a marketing agency specializing in healthcare marketing, has named Mike Killeen its new president and CEO. Mike joined Lenz in 2002 and previously served as Vice President of Marketing. A new leadership team has also been announced, including Christine Mahin as Vice President, Ricky Pattillo as Engineering Director, Rachel Cushing as Media Director and Scott Sanders as Associate Creative Director. Founder Richard J. Lenz, president/CEO for the last 30 years, will become a consultant to the business. John Lenz, who joined the company in 1992 and has served as a Vice President for more than 20 years, is leaving to work with Viral Solutions, a Lenz client. As part of the transition, Killeen has become the sole owner of the company.

FACED open in Buckhead Village

Buckhead Village has welcomed the facial studio FACED to its new 1,400-square-foot space. This is FACED’s third location, with other studios in the Westside Provisions District and Morningside Village. FACED offers custom 30- and 50-minute treatments at an approachable price-point. Options include microdermabrasion, LED light therapy, high frequency, enzyme peels, chemical peels, ultrasonic skin scrubber, steam, extractions, gua sha and lymphatic drainage.

Heyday open in Krog District

Facial studio Heyday has opened in the Krog District on the BeltLine Eastside Trail, at 124 Krog St., Suite A140. Heyday offers personalized facials “without the fuss” at three locations — Midtown, Perimeter and now Krog District. There are plans to open a fourth spot in Buckhead soon.

Aperturent Studios open in Sandy Springs

Aperturent Studios, a sister company of Aperturent.com Inc, has opened its doors in Sandy Springs. The studio serves the photography and videography communities by offering flexible rental space for creative shoots. It will also be used for small gatherings. Located in North Buckhead off Roswell Road, Aperturent provides full access to an open floor plan of over 1,500 square feet. Seven distinct spaces are versatile and easily customizable.