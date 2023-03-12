The Halal Guys is planned for Dunwoody. (Photos courtesy of The Halal Guys)

The Halal Guys, a fast-casual restaurant that serves up chicken, gyro and falafel platters, is opening in Dunwoody on March 18.

The new location will be located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway, Suite #H-61 in Park Center. The new location was previously announced last year, but an opening date was not announced at the time. According to a spokesperson, the store is now ready to open after some additional renovations and construction.

The Halal Guys started as a street cart in New York City in 1990. The store first came to Georgia in 2017 with an opening on Buford Highway in Chamblee. The Dunwoody location will be franchise owner Joe Hafez’s fifth store in metro Atlanta.

During opening week, The Halal Guys will offer daily giveaways including free food, free platters, merchandise such as t-shirts and hats, and a grand prize giveaway of a PlayStation 5.