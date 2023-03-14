A spacious 5-bedroom home with a backyard gazebo in Johns Creek is on the market for $850,000.
The home is advertised as a home of the future with “custom smart shades, Ecobee Thermostats, Smart Locks and a security camera system.”
A large backyard for the dog and a large cedar gazebo for entertaining – or just for you – is sure to attract stargazers. Who ever says the city wasn’t made for nature lovers?
Other appealing features you’ll see inside include:
- Kitchen with granite countertops and island
- Upstairs media room with 4K and SONOS stereo
- Smartphone compatible garage door
- Spacious primary suite
You can see all of the details and features this home offers at this link.