A spacious 5-bedroom home with a backyard gazebo in Johns Creek is on the market for $850,000.

The home is advertised as a home of the future with “custom smart shades, Ecobee Thermostats, Smart Locks and a security camera system.”

A large backyard for the dog and a large cedar gazebo for entertaining – or just for you – is sure to attract stargazers. Who ever says the city wasn’t made for nature lovers?

Other appealing features you’ll see inside include:

  • Kitchen with granite countertops and island
  • Upstairs media room with 4K and SONOS stereo
  • Smartphone compatible garage door
  • Spacious primary suite

You can see all of the details and features this home offers at this link.

Jonathon Delaney

Jonathon Delaney is a contributor to Rough Draft Atlanta. He is a longtime resident of Atlanta and Decatur and a graduate of Georgia State University.