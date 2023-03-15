Dunwoody High School students Hannah Hazen and Amelia Mutert pose with their mural at Brook Run Skate Park. Photos by Paul Ward.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Dunwoody has unveiled ten new murals at the Brook Run Skate Park. While many of the participating artists were familiar with the project from past years, this year marked the first that Dunwoody High School students were invited to join as well.

This year’s participating artists include Hannah-Rose Broom, Chiomma Hall, LeMarques McClide, Amy Patterson, and Elaine Stephenson. The six students who painted murals for the park are Rocio Arvizu, Angel Cruz, Hannah Hazen, Amelia Mutert, Sofia Perez, and Jenna Prass.

“The student involvement this year made the exhibit extra fulfilling and rewarding,” said Rachel Waldron, the Recreation Program Supervisor for Dunwoody Parks & Recreation. “It takes a lot of courage for any artist to put their work out there and to see high schoolers take that leap is so inspiring. My favorite part was seeing them interact with each other’s pieces. When students delivered the finished murals, they would look through the work of their peers and be so excited and supportive. It brings tears to my eyes remembering how excited and appreciative they were to be included in the exhibit. My hope is it gives them the confidence to keep creating.”

With images that vary from depictions of famous artists, women’s rights activists, and victims of gun violence, these murals highlight women who are struggling and striving to make the world a better place. The ten new murals will remain on display through March 31. Check out more great images by photographer Paul Ward below.