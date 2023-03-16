This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Impress your friends with this delicious cocktail recipe from Boone’s.

Boone’s is a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in Buckhead. Situated overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, it’s the perfect spot for a cocktail and views.

But, if you can’t make it out to Boone’s for the evening, you can try this amazing cocktail at home. From Restaurant and bar Manager Dasia Jones, this is a rum concoction you don’t want to miss.

Plant One On Me cocktail

Boone’s Plant One On Me Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Soul Premium Cachaça rum

1oz Lime Juice

1oz Simple syrup

Mint oil

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients except the mint oil in shaker with ice and shake for about 5-10 seconds.

2. Double strain the combine mixture into medium Nic & Nora glass.*

3. Top with 15-20 mint oil droplets and one micro flower.

4. Optional – Serve with a side of dark rum caviar on a spoon.

*To double strain, strain with a cocktail strainer over a fine mesh strainer.