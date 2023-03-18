Grana is opening a new location in Roswell this year.

The Italian restaurant, which has two existing locations in Atlanta, will be opening up a new storefront at The Southern Post shopping center in Roswell, according to a press release. The real estate investment company Armada Hoffler announced on March 17 that it had finalized a lease with The Porchetta Group, which owns Grana.

Grana is expected to open a location in Roswell later this year.

The new location will have about 275 seats in a roughly 8,700 square foot space that includes an outdoor patio. The Neapolitan menu and rustic decor will resemble Grana’s original location on Piedmont Avenue.

“We are excited to welcome the beloved Grana concept to Southern Post,” said Jennifer Harris, vice president of development at Armada Hoffler, in a statement. “The new location will be a tremendous draw for the project’s residents, professionals and the Roswell community at large.”

Grana comes from Pat Pascarella, a chef and partner and creative director at The Porchetta Group.

“I promised my wife that I would put a Grana in Roswell one day because we love the city so much,” Pascarella said in a statement. “Southern Post is helping the city reach its full potential, as there is really nothing else like it in the area. In my opinion, our Grana location there will be the prettiest one to date.”

Grana in Roswell is expected to open by the end of 2023.