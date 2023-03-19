Valerie Handy-Carey, the mother of hit-and-run victim Brittany Glover, and Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites at the March 19 memorial and rally on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last fall held a memorial and rally on Sunday afternoon asking the public to help bring the driver to justice and calling for safer streets.

Brittany Glover’s family and friends, safe streets advocates, local government officials, and community members gathered on the six-month anniversary along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Finely Avenue for the memorial.

On Sept. 19, Glover was leaving an event when she was hit and killed while crossing Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The driver sped off and has not yet been found.

Atlanta Police said Glover was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.

Glover, 33, was a new flight attendant with Spirit Airlines and had only transferred to a few weeks before her death, according to her mother, Valerie Handy-Carey

According to pedestrian advocacy organization Propel ATL, Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway is considered one of the worst streets in Georgia involving pedestrian crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, since 2017 at least 13 people have been killed in car crashes on the corridor, six of them while walking.

“There are things the city and state could do now to prevent and help minimize pedestrian accidents and fatalities,” Handy-Carey said, including more crosswalks with signals, a median, and lowering the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph. “I’m making a plea to the community to urge their council members and state representatives to do something.”

Atlanta Councilmember Keisha Waites said Hollowell Parkway is a state road, but she was advocating for changes on the rapidly developing thoroughfare. She said adding traffic signals and signage were small steps that could be taken now.

If anyone has information about the hit-and-run incidents on Sept. 19, 2022, contact the Atlanta Police Department.