D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro opened in Vinings on March 16.

A new restaurant is bringing authentic New Orleans cuisine to metro Atlanta.

D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro opened in Vinings at 3300 Cobb Parkway on March 16. The restaurant offers up typical New Orleans fare such as gumbo, crawfish mac and cheese, bread pudding, and more.

Owner Donald Williams is a long-time Atlanta resident, but hails from New Orleans and is excited to bring his favorite foods to his new home.

“I love Atlanta, but it’s hard as a New Orleans native to get that taste of home in Metro Atlanta,” Williams said in a statement. “There’s not that many places where someone can go and get those classic New Orleans flavors, which is why I decided to open D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro.”