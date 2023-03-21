Photo courtesy of the Georgia Food + Wine Festival.

The Georgia Food + Wine Festival kicks off March 23 in Marietta.

This is the second year for the festival, which celebrates and showcases Georgia’s culinary and beverage world. The festival continues through March 26.

Throughout the weekend, the festival will have different events that food lovers can attend. A barbecue event called “Fired-Up” will take place on March 24, and offer free bites and beverages and a whole hog picking from Rodney Scott’s BBQ.

The main event on March 25 is called “Savor” and will feature over 400 varieties of wine, beer, and spirits to taste.

Most events are for adults ages 21 and over, but Sunday’s activities will be family friendly.

“It’s going to be a fantastic festival, with so many different events at a variety of price points,” said Festival Co-Founder Tod Miller. “Most events are for adults 21 and over, with Sunday/Funday created to be totally family friendly, with a free Kids Zone with inflatables and family activities.”

Festival organizers suggest buying tickets in advance. You can find more ticket information at the Georgia Food + Wine Festival’s website.