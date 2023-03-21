Phase 1b of the Peachtree Creek Greenway was dedicated on March 20.

As the city of Brookhaven dedicated a new phase of Peachtree Creek Greenway this week, it also looked to the future.

City Councilmember John Funny announced the design and engineering for phase 2, a connection to the Atlanta BeltLine, is already underway with the Georgia Department of Transportation. Federal funding for the design is secured and construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.

“Regional impact is what we’re all about,” said Funny.

A dedication of phase 1b was held on March 20 with Funny, members of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, and Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce President Alan Goodman.

Three new spurs include observation points with picnic tables and hammocks and a play area with slides. There’s now room for small craft shows, food trucks, and acoustic music concerts, said Funny, who called the greenway “the crown jewel of the city of Brookhaven.”

Lauren Kiefer, executive director of Peachtree Creek Greenway, thanked visionaries and community members for making the greenway happen. Construction of phase one was completed in 2020.

“Phase 1 of the Peachtree Creek Greenway was a dream in the mind of visionaries at PCG Inc., long before Brookhaven became a city,” said Funny.