Exploring Street Art course by Spruill Center for the Arts and Brave Nu Ventures. Provided.

Partnering with Brave Nu Ventures, Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts has developed a one-of-a-kind street art class. This six week course will explore the ever-changing backdrop of murals and street art that continually transform Atlanta. Exploring Street Art will run from April 15 through May, and will include lectures, mixed-media projects, and field trips for participants.

Rachel Griner, founder of Brave Nu Ventures. Provided.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Brave Nu Ventures to offer this class,” said Alan Mothner, CEO of Spruill Center for the Arts in a statement. “This class recognizes the burgeoning public art scene in our community, metro Atlanta, and throughout the world.”

With a focus on the cultural implications of public art, significance of Atlanta’s iconic murals, and even the contributions of anonymous street artists, this course will present a unique deep dive on public street art. Through the exploration of theme, technique, and cultural significance of subject matter, participants are sure to gain a newfound appreciation and understanding for the landscape of public art that surrounds our city.

“Atlanta’s street art is a defining aspect of our city. You are in a living museum,” said Rachel Griner, founder of Brave Nu Ventures. “We want people to grasp the value this art brings in shaping the vibrancy of Atlanta. We want them to leave the class knowing who are the artists, what are the messages, how does this art get made and how can they support a creative community.”

This street art course, which is one of only a handful offered across the nation, has been developed over a period of roughly 12 months. Facilitators that have been chosen to lead individual sessions such as Dr. Leigh Elion, Director of Emory’s Oxford College Writing Center, whose focus is on street art within the context of urban development and the gentrification of changing neighborhoods. Claudia Hart, founder of ATL Street Art Tours, will explore how public artwork is made and the stories of the artists who make them. Muralist Aysha Pennerman relies on her experience as a graphic designer and painter to inspire conversations, educate the public, and empower communities. Malcolm Turpin AKA Malcolm Creations is a local teaching artist who hopes to create opportunities for the community to engage around art. He believes that teaching graffiti offers an outlet for creative expression through the adventurous nature of public art.

Aysha Pennerman Claudia Hart Dr. Leigh Elion Malcolm Turpin

Classes will be held on Saturdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Spruill Center for the Arts and key locations across the city. Registration information can be found here. Scholarships are available for qualified individuals, see link for details.

Key dates: