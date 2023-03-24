Ganji is at Sceptre Brewing Arts all weekend with a killer, eclectic menu including this Shrimp Katsu Sando.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 116 (and counting) underground dining events with 76 ITP and 40 OTP. Here are some recommendations:

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Decatur: Family’s Favorite Foods (vegan)

3:00pm | Independent Distilling Company

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 9:30pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Avondale Estates: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Underwood Hills: The Smokey Mango (Caribbean-Southern)

5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)

6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar

SATURDAY

Underwood Hills: This Little Light Bakery & Caribbean Delights

12:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Joyland: Merakisoul (global cuisine)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Nourish Botanica

Decatur: Amorous Tacos

5:00pm | Independent Distilling Company

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 9:30pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)

6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar

SUNDAY

Joyland: Merakisoul (global cuisine)

11:00am – 6:00pm | Nourish Botanica

Dunwoody: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts