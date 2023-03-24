On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 116 (and counting) underground dining events with 76 ITP and 40 OTP. Here are some recommendations:
- Ganji Shrimp Katsu Sando: @ganji.atl is at @sceptrebeer in Oakhurst all weekend with their fabulously fastidious food. You’ll find a menu of American fare and Korean essentials.including a juicy, juicy shrimp katsu sando and ‘Japanese pizza’ kimchi jeon okonomiyaki
- Happy Birthday Secret Pint: wow, has it been 2 years since our friends at @secretpintbbq have been popping? Celebrate (and don’t be late) on Sunday at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody and expect a menu with the rarely scene beef ribs and 5 specialty links, including a collab jerk pork link with @rasheedphilips.
- Jerk BBQ Pulled Pork Tour: piling on even more jerk this weekend, hit up @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills for smoked jerk pork tacos from @thesmokeymango on Friday and jerk pulled pork sandwiches from @thislittlelightbakery on Saturday. If that’s not enough, @atljerkking has their own jerk pulled pork sandwich on Friday and Saturday at @boggssocial in the West End.
- Bravewojtek Salad Sandwich: spring items are appearing on the @bravewojtek menu including kanapki z krabem salatka jarzynowa, which goes without saying, is a Polish boiled vege salad sandwich. Check them out on Friday at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates.
- Plants and Tacos: you’ll find lots of plants at @nourishbotanicacafe on Saturday and Sunday with @merakisoul.co providing a menu of some fabulous tacos.
- Independent Pop-Ups: don’t sleep on @independent_distilling in Decatur hosting quality pop-ups. On Friday you’ll find @familysfavorite vegan tamales and @amoroustacos on Saturday.
- Sugar Loaf Ends Residency: @sugarloafatl is ending their residency this weekend at @sostikibar in Decatur, so better grab their strawberry lemon meringue pie while you can.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Decatur: Family’s Favorite Foods (vegan)
3:00pm | Independent Distilling Company
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 9:30pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Avondale Estates: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Underwood Hills: The Smokey Mango (Caribbean-Southern)
5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)
6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar
SATURDAY
Underwood Hills: This Little Light Bakery & Caribbean Delights
12:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Joyland: Merakisoul (global cuisine)
12:00pm – 6:00pm | Nourish Botanica
5:00pm | Independent Distilling Company
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 9:30pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)
6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar
SUNDAY
Joyland: Merakisoul (global cuisine)
11:00am – 6:00pm | Nourish Botanica
Dunwoody: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
12:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts