A beverage hall called AlcoHall is expected to open in Pullman Yards in late spring.

A food hall – but for drinks – is coming to Pullman Yards in Kirkwood.

AlcoHall, a hall that will offer patrons a slew of different beverages to try, is looking to open in Pullman Yards this spring. The stalls will offer everything from tequila tastings to tap rooms, along with places for live music, billiards, and even mechanical bulls.

“Pullman Yards is always about creating unique experiences, and this one is no different,” said Pullman Yards co-owner Maureen Meulen in a statement. “We want to highlight brands with unique stories that may not be as readily accessible in Atlanta, and activate them in ways you don’t get at a traditional brewery, distillery or vineyard experience.”

The first round of beverage stalls has been announced, including Wicked Weed, an Asheville brewery known for Freak of Nature; Shortbarrel Bourbon, an Atlanta-based liquor company; Three Chord Bourbon, a company founded by guitarist Neil Giraldo, husband of musician Pat Benatar; House of Suntory, a Japanese spirits outfit; Desert Door, a Texas distillery that specializes in a spirit called sotol; and Babylonstoren, a South African winery.

“When presented, the concept of not one brewery or distillery, but multiple options to choose from, really struck a chord with us,” Meulen said. “Think of groups who have one wine drinker, one whiskey aficionado, and one beer lover.”

According to a press release, these initial brands will be at AlcoHall for at least the season. The intention behind the beverage hall is to have rotating stalls, guest brands, and additional spirits and drinks added for the future.

AlcoHall will be located in Building 1 at Pullman Yards, and will open into the Rail Park so guests will have direct access to lawn games, bocce ball, and pickleball courts. There will also be easy access to Pullman Yards restaurants like Dailies & Sides and Fishmonger.