Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre is kicking off its 55th season, which will offer audiences a wide variety of theatrical productions.

“We are so excited to celebrate theater’s transformative power to strengthen human connection through stories that reflect the cultural vibrancy and rich diversity of Atlanta. Stories that are equally harrowing, hilarious and hopeful,” said Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, associate artistic director for BOLD.

Alliance’s upcoming season will span from July 2023 to early 2024 and will include musicals, plays, dance and children’s theatre productions.

“We selected a variety of stories that honor the diverse and aspirational quality of this extraordinary city – new stories from new voices, familiar stories told in new and surprising ways, and new partnerships with local and national arts organizations,” said Christopher Moses, director of education and associate artistic director.

Memberships for the season are now on sale. Single tickets for individual productions will be available in July.

“It’s a season tied together by the promise of hope – hope that this art form remains essential, hope that our community sees itself on our stage, and most of all, the increased sense of hope that comes from experiencing powerful stories created by our country’s finest artists,” said Moses.

New play development

The Alliance is also continuing to develop new plays through its Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition and its Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab.

The Alliance will present the projects from Round 8 of the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab in May.

These projects have received resources for further development, as well as access to the Alliance’s artistic, education and production staffs, and rehearsal spaces.

Free performances of the lab projects are taking place on the following dates:

May 11 at 6:00 p.m. – Daughter House 5, Artists: Jeff Mather, Marquetta Johnson and John Edward Doyle, Jr.

May 13 at 2:00 p.m. – Man of Wood, Man of Fire, Artists: Dwight Andrews, Louis Massiah and Ben Polite

May 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Malicious Compliance, Artists: Frankie Mulinix, Humlao Evans and Jordyn King

Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab is also now accepting projects for Round 9. Project proposals can be submitted here.

The Alliance Theatre is also proud to announce the finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition.

The finalists of the 2023/24 season include:

The Agency by Lia Romeo, the Juilliard School

The Reservoir by Jake Brasch, the Juilliard School

littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

Sävë thë Whälës, etc. by David L. Caruso, Boston University

Each finalist will receive developmental workshops and staged readings as part of the Alliance/Kendeda Week celebrating news works in 2024.

“Led by globally recognized artists channeling their vibrant and fearless spirits, we believe audiences will journey with us into imaginative experiences of self-actualizing, family legacy and communal empowerment,” added Kajese-Bolden.

The Alliance Theatre’s 2023/2024 season will include:

The Coca-Cola Stage Series

Jazzing: Memoirs in Jazz, A Series of Dances – Aug. 25 to 27

Jazzing: Memoirs in Jazz is inspired by discussions with Herb Snitzer about his experience navigating through life with musical geniuses during racial inequity and the Civil Rights Movement.

The Shining – Sept. 15 to Oct. 1

Alliance Theatre and the Atlanta Opera present Stephen King’s iconic, supernatural tale of possession and murder. Composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell adapted this story as an opera.

A Christmas Carol – Nov. 11 to Dec. 24

A treasured holiday tradition, audiences will be transported to the streets of London to revisit the timeless redemption story of Ebenezer Scrooge, told with beautiful live music and an all-star cast.

Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard – Jan. 5 to 7, 2024

Award-winning author and playwright Pearl Cleage explores the election of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor, from the vantage point of a historian and insider.

A Tale of Two Cities – Feb. 21 to March 17, 2024

A reimagining of Charles Dickens’s classic tale of the French Revolution adapted by Brendan Pelsue.

The Preacher’s Wife – May 11 – June 9, 2024

A musical featuring an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess and a book by Burgess and writer Azie Dungey.

Credit: Alliance Theatre

The Hertz Stage Series

English – Aug. 16 to Sept. 17

By Sanaz Toossi, English is a heartfelt comedy that examines what opportunities are gained and identities lost when assimilating into a new culture. The play was awarded the 2023 Obie Award for Best New Play staged Off-Broadway over the last two years.

Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit Tale – Oct. 14 to Dec. 23

Journey down the rabbit hole for a delightful musical adventure. This musical is presented by special arrangement with Penguin Ventures, on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co Ltd and in partnership with the High Museum of Art’s exhibition, Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, which is on display Oct.13 to Jan. 7, 2024.

Furlough’s Paradise – Jan. 31 to March 3, 2024

Winner of the 20th annual Alliance/Kendeda National Graduation Playwriting Competition, Furlough’s Paradise is a new play by a.k. payne of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale that examines the dynamics that shape our lives and lead us to where we make our homes.

Fat Ham – April 3 to May 12, 2024

Playwright James Ijames has reinvented Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Hamlet. Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up at their backyard barbecue, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.

Youth and family series

The Incredible Book Eating Boy – July 1 to July 23

This performance will take place at the Howard Logan Stillwell Theatre at Kennesaw State University , located at 471 Bartow Ave NW, in Kennesaw

This musical is inspired by the book the Incredible Book Eating Boy by Oliver Jeffers. A story about literally biting off more than you can chew, this musical celebrates the joy of reading and the insatiable appetite for knowledge.

Oodles of Doodles – Oct. 4 to Oct. 29

At the Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre

Filled with live music, movement, imaginative drawings and engaging storytelling, Oodles of Doobles is the perfect show for early learners learning to express themselves.

Knock, Knock – Nov. 10 to Dec. 23

At the Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre

Come in from out of the cold and celebrate community, family, and warmth this holiday season. Join us on a floor-to-floor adventure, meeting and celebrating with a variety of friends who all call The Apartment Building home.

Roob & Noob – Feb. 8 to Feb. 18, 2024

At the Rich Theatre at Alliance Theatre

Inspired by Rube Goldberg’s magical machines, this unique theatrical performance combines science and the arts, proving that sometimes the most profound discoveries are achieved by simply playing.

The Curious Cardinal – March 8 to April 28, 2024

At the Selig Family Black Box

Based on the animated short and book by Mark Valdez, join our cardinal as he bickers with the blue jays in spring, outwits the mischievous squirrels in summer and bids a fond farewell to the friendly otters in the fall.

The Alliance Theatre is located at 1280 Peachtree Street NE, in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase memberships, click here.