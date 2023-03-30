Photos courtesy of the Dunwoody Police Department

The driver of an automobile that flipped onto the median on the Ashford-Dunwoody bridge Wednesday night escaped with minor injuries, despite having to be removed from the vehicle by DeKalb Fire emergency personnel.

The accident, which occurred after 9 p.m., according to Dunwoody Police, when the northbound travelling driver, a 69-year-old man, drove into the median, struck a guardrail and landed on top of the concrete median on the southbound lane.

“The driver was entrapped and had to be removed from the vehicle,” DeKalb Sgt. Michael Cheek said. “(The driver) complained of neck, back and arm pain and was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.”

Cheek said no other vehicles were involved and there was no indication that the driver was impaired.

The road was closed for about an hour before it re-opened, Cheek said.

John Martin, who posted on the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook page, said he was driving in front of the vehicle that crashed.

“I heard several loud ‘booms’ behind me thinking it was an explosion or something to do with the construction,” Martin said. “I looked in my rearview mirror to see a big cloud of dust and a car flying through the air over the northbound side of Ashford Dunwoody road and flipping over, hitting the central median so hard that the car flipped over the median and landed on the southbound side of Ashford Dunwoody Road.”

Commuters have long decried new configuration of the bridge, saying that the diverging diamond lane pattern is confusing for both new drivers and those accustomed to a traditional roadway.

Several commented that they have seen confused drivers heading into the wrong lane, while others said they avoid the intersection for fear they will do the same.