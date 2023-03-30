This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Just in time for spring, here’s a delicious salad dressing you can’t miss.

This salad dressing comes from Chef Joey Ward of Southern Belle, and will offer the perfect finishing touch for a spring salad. According to Ward, this dish is a different spin on a dish from famous French Chef Michael Bras.

“There is no dish that I can think of that hits so on the mark of Atlanta in the spring,” he said in a statement.

When it comes to what the dressing covers, it’s completely up to you. Depending on what veggies are in season, the salad changes and can feature whatever spring staples are available at the market that week.

View the full recipe below!

Green Garlic + Carrot Top Dressing

Ingredients:

Serving Size/Yield: 1 quart

1 cup green garlic, chopped into small pieces (greens + bulbs)

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup white sugar

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 TB salt

1 cup carrot tops, washed and chopped

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped

2 egg yolks

1 TB Dijon mustard

Directions: