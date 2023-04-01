The Woodruff Arts Center announced that it will be hosting its annual educator conference on June 1-2, 2023.

Now in its 10th year, the conference — titled “Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Energize Through Arts Integration — brings together educators and related professionals under one roof to provide them with in-person professional learning related to various areas of content (including allyship, performing arts instruction, etc.)

Over the course of the past nine years, the annual conference has served over 2,300 educators, providing them with educational programming taught by more than 430 expert facilitators.

This year’s event, similar to past conferences, will explore arts integration as an effective teaching strategy to improving teacher performance, as well as boosting academic achievement and social-emotional learning in students, according to a release.

“The sessions at the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference offer high-quality professional learning for arts integration training and exposure to the art forms themselves,” said DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts Principal Bianca Hamilton. “Thank you, Woodruff Arts Center for artistically contributing to our classrooms and providing an opportunity for educators to learn and grow together in the arts.”

The announced keynote speaker for the upcoming conference is educator and author Brandon P. Fleming.

Fleming is the founder and CEO of The Veritas School of Social Sciences, and also the writer of Miseducated: A Memoir. Over the course of the past five years, he has raised over one million dollars to provide full scholarships to students of color so that they could enroll into Harvard’s international summer debate residency.

Each day of the event (from 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) will follow the same schedule, beginning with a wellness session, followed by the keynote speaker and then workshops for the rest of the day (with a lunch break in-between). The first day of the conference will also have a social gathering that runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the conference are $100 per person, with discounted pricing offered for groups.

For more information, or to register for the conference, head to the Woodruff Arts Center website.