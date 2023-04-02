A group of “flying pig” lanterns lead a prevoius Sandy Springs Lantern Parade from Steel Canyon Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

The community can participate in the annual Sandy Springs Lantern Parade on April 15 by making their own LED lantern and joining the parade down to the Chattahoochee River.

The Black Sheep Ensemble marching band will lead the parade, with giant lantern puppets, leading families down to the river. The parade starts on Morgan Falls Road from Steel Canyon Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

Pre-parade activities begin at 6 p.m. in the Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot at 460 Morgan Falls Road. Prior to the parade, participants can enjoy music, food trucks, and children’s activities.

The parade starts at 8:15 p.m. It will be a glowing procession of light, color, and music, with Sanderson the Flying Pig in the lead. The parade will feature Rosie and Bill, a pair of giant Roseate Spoonbill lantern puppets, and their huge wood stork friends, Click and Clack. All the giant lantern puppets are created by lantern parade artist, Chantelle Rytter.

A new feature this year will be an immersive experience once the parade reach Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Participants will get up-close and personal encounters with the larger-than-life, iconic “Take it to the River”, including Jeremiah the Bullfrog, Georgia Kissyfish, and Alice the 25-foot Albino Alligator.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the parade. No fees or registration are required.

To make a lantern, participants can buy kits starting on April 1 at Steel Canyon Golf Club on Morgan Falls Road. They also will be available at the Sandy Springs Farmer’s Market on April 8 and 15. Lantern Kits range from $6-30.

Families can download and print a lantern template at home to make their own lantern for free at Chantelle Rytter’s website. They can design their own lanterns. All lanterns must only use battery-powered LED lights only.

The parade is led by Sanderson and his Swoop of Flying Pigs. The idea for Sanderson came from Sandy Springs’ effort to incorporate back in 2005 when some believed that Sandy Springs would become a city “when pigs fly.” Flying Pig lantern kits will be available for purchase at all locations. Make a pig lantern & march in the front of the parade. Though it is called “Flying Pig,” no flying lanterns – or fire – are allowed.

More scenes from the Sandy Springs lantern parade, which returned after a year off due to the pandemic.