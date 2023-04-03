On April 20, join a local mixologist and tea sommelier to celebrate National Tea Day.

“Tea-tails & Storytelling” is a collaboration between Herbs & Kettles, an Atlanta tea company, and mixologist Tiffanie Barriere. The event celebrates National Tea Day a bit early (the actual date is April 21) and will feature a look into mixology, the history of tea, and offer snacks from Daily Chew.

“Tea is known as wine’s ‘sober sibling’ as it has a wonderful mouthfeel with nuanced aromas and flavors,” reads the event’s website. “We will be celebrating national tea day one day early with tea being the star of the event and how it is beautiful on its own as well in a tea cocktail.”

The event will take place at Grant & Little in Inman Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased online.