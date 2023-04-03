Fairfield Residential plans a 286-unit apartment complex at 7300 Roswell Road, the former North Springs Shopping Center site. (Courtesy of Fairfield Residential)

Construction permits for Fairfield Residential’s apartment complex at 7300 Roswell Road have expired and company officials are mum on the future of the Sandy Springs development.

The old strip center has been cleared and site work has begun, but all permits for construction work on foundations for seven apartment buildings and the precast concrete parking garage have expired. Only permits for a temporary power pole and a commercial construction sales trailer remain active, but their expiration dates are coming in early May. The other permits expired in late February through mid-March.

The city of Sandy Springs has yet to answer questions on whether permit renewal applications have been made or if the city knows if work has stopped on the site.

Princeton Square resident Howard Shulman, who drives by the site on Dalrymple Road, said residents already have traffic issues caused by the development.

“Everybody’s complaining here in this subdivision that it’s hard enough getting out on Dalrymple. What the heck are they going to do? Nobody tells anybody what’s happening with that piece of property,” he said.

Motorists have difficulty getting out of the Chevron at the corner of Roswell Road and Dalrymple since the ramp off the shopping center farther west on the site was closed, he said.

Local residents want to know where entrances and exits to the apartment development will be, and how vehicles coming from it will affect traffic, Shulman said.

Easther Liu, chief branding and marketing officer for Fairfield, said, “At this time we do not have further information to share regarding Sandy Springs.”

She suggested contacting the company later in the year.

Tommy Brunson, president of development and construction for Fairfield Residential, confirmed with the Sandy Springs Reporter in January 2022 that his company planned luxury apartments at the former North Springs Shopping Center, which had been anchored by a Big Lots store. The San Diego, California, company planned 286 residential units.

Brunson said that the project would feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with an average size of just under 1,000 square feet. It will also offer townhome-style, two-story units with 1,600 to 2,000 square feet.

The Fairfield Residential website lists the development as Wayfern Apartments and that it is “Coming 2024.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.