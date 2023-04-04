Credit: Photo by Pexels

Whether you’re moving into a newly built home – or one in a high-ranked, long-established Tucker neighborhood – it’s easy to get lost in a mess of setting up utilities.

This guide is meant remove some of the headache from setting up all your services in Tucker and DeKalb County.

Utilities

Water and Sewer: These services are provided by the county’s Department of Watershed Management. Water service can be applied for with this application. Completed applications can be delivered in-person at 774 Jordan Lane in Decatur or emailed or faxed to the addresses found on the application. Once you obtain an account number, you can set up your online account with DeKalb County and track water usage, pay your bill online, and view your past payments.

Trash and Recycling: DeKalb County Sanitation Division provides these services in Tucker. For beginning trash and recycling, reach out directly to them at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@delkalbcountyga.gov. The annual cost of sanitation in DeKalb County for a single-family residence averages $265.

Electricity: Georgia Power serves all of DeKalb County and Tucker. An online application for starting service can be found using this link.

Gas: Atlanta Natural Gas provides natural gas services to DeKalb County and Tucker and setting up a new account and applying for service can be done at their site here.

Internet: There are a variety of providers in Tucker including Xfinity, AT&T Fiber and more. Rates and services can be compared here.

Now that you are settled into your home, here are some other resources and services you can use to adjust to life in Tucker.

Public Transit

MARTA’s (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) train extends to Doraville – just five miles north of Tucker – and its buses cover Tucker extensively mostly via routes 124, 121 and 75. MARTA’s interactive system map is helpful for planning your trip or commute.

Animal ordinances

Dunwoody residents are required to register their pets with Dekalb County’s Animal Services. Their page lists the many ways to register your pet.

Get a Georgia driver’s license

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS), You must apply for a Georgia Driver’s License within 30 days of becoming a Georgia resident. This can be completed in-person. You will be required to surrender your current license and take and pass a vision exam. More information and details regarding atypical situations can be found on the Georgia DDS page here. Finding your closest DDS – or one convenient via MARTA – can be searched for on the portal here.

Contact city government departments

Tucker City Hall is located at 1975 Lakeside Pkwy Suite 350 in Tucker and can be reached by phone at (678) 597-9040 or email.

Register to vote

Voting and election information relating to Tucker voter registration can be found on DeKalb county’s voter page. The state of Georgia offers a convenient page for checking your voter registration status, registering to vote and viewing upcoming local, state and national elections on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.