The Center for Diversion and Services is being built out in an unused portion of the Atlanta City Detention Center building in downtown.

Construction has started downtown on Atlanta’s first 24-hour facility designed to be an alternative to jail for people dealing with a mental health crisis or substance abuse problem.

The Center for Diversion and Services is a joint program of the city of Atlanta and Fulton County. It is being built inside the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center, but will be separate from jail operations. The diversion center is slated to open next year and will offer care options for individuals dropped off by law enforcement as an alternative to arrest for minor and non-violent offenses.

Grady Health System will operate the center. Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative (PAD) is a partner.

Currently, most people dealing with a mental health crisis, drug problem or experiencing homelessness are normally taken to the Fulton jail, the city detention center or a hospital emergency room. PAD and Grady will provide care and services at the new center, including peer reception, behavioral health screenings, non-emergency medical care, sobering rooms, case management, warrant resolution and food, laundry and showers.

Atlanta, Fulton and Grady officials estimate that up to 41 people per day could be eligible for diversion from the local jails, detention facilities and Grady’s emergency room to the new center. Officials also say more than 10,000 jail bookings could be diverted annually from ACDC and the Fulton County jail through the center.