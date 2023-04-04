The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) is gearing up for the 13th annual Atlanta Interfaith Hunger Seder.

“Rabbi Larry Sernovitz will again officiate, and we are thrilled to announce he will be joined by two dynamic local faith leaders: Venerable Carole Maddux and Reverend Sean B. Smith,” said Leah Harrison, executive committee member with JCRC Atlanta in an email.

Maddux is the Archdeacon for Discernment of Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta. While Reverend Smith is the pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church and senior advisor to mayor Andre Dickens.

This year’s seder will take place on April 10 at the Atlanta Jewish Federation beginning at 6 p.m.

The seder is a ritual feast at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover that includes reading, telling stories, eating symbolic foods, singing and other traditions.

The event will feature a festive vegetarian seder meal. Event organizers will facilitate discussions around food insecurity issues and how local organizations can work together to eliminate hunger.

A special event for community youth will also run prior to the seder. Beginning at 5 p.m. on April 10, educator Dr. Chris Ray Alexander will lead Interfaith Atlanta Youth in a dialogue about hunger.

The students will have the option of presenting their objectives for concrete action to seder attendees.

The Atlanta Jewish Federation is located at 1440 Spring St. NW in Atlanta. To register, click here. For additional information, click here.