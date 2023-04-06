Photo by Michael Burrows/Pexels

Atlanta’s inaugural month-long Vegan Chef Challenge is looking for restaurants to participate.

The challenge kicks off May 1 and lasts until May 31, according to a press release. The Vegan Chef Challenge is a national campaign that takes place in different cities all over the United States.The campaign asks local chefs to showcase new vegan menu items at their restaurants, and then asks the public to vote on their favorites at the end of the month.

In addition to looking for participating chefs, the Vegan Chef Challenge invites patrons to try its “10 Weeks to Vegan” program. The program is designed to help those looking to switch to eating vegan make the transition more smooth.

The Atlanta Vegan Chef Challenge is presented by an animal advocacy organization called Vegan Outreach. Participating restaurants in the Atlanta event have not yet been announced, but those interested can sign up online.