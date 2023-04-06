Emory University will host its second annual Real Estate Conference on April 14 at The Whitley Hotel in Buckhead.



Hosted by Goizueta Real Estate Group (GREG) and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, the full-day conference will feature developers, investors and other professionals providing insight into the world of real estate on both a national and local level.

Tickets for the event are now available.

The event will begin with registration and networking at 8 a.m., followed by remarks from keynote speakers and panelists, and conclude with a cocktail and networking reception at 3:30 p.m. This year, keynote speakers include Dean Adler, CEO & Chairman of Lubert-Adler Partners and Roy March, Chief Executive Officer of Eastdil Secured. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear from Jodie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of EDENS in a one-on-one interview format.

Additional panelists include Don Peebles, Chairman & CEO of Peebles Corporation; W. Jeffrey Beckham, Executive Vice President of GID; Matt Shulman, CEO of Ardent Companies; Colin Connolly, CEO of Cousins Properties; Alex Vouvalides, CEO of EQ Office; Jay Curran, President of Multifamily at Crescent Communities; Michael Regan, Head of Real Estate Equity at CIM and Kelly Kuykendall, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Bridge Investment Group. Moderating the panels will be Hussain “Moos” Moosajee, Principal at Blue Horseshoe Real Estate, Adam Sklar, Co-Head of Real Estate at Monarch Alternative Capital and Todd Rollins, Head of Retail, Northeast, Midwest, Urban U.S., Real Estate at Nuveen.

“Our annual Real Estate Conference is a unique opportunity to bring industry professionals, the city of Atlanta and the larger real estate community together in one room to connect and discuss the ins and outs of an industry that is constantly evolving,” said John Schellhase, President of Goizueta Real Estate Group (GREG). “Last year’s conference was a tremendous success and we’re thrilled to bring it back again this year. Our hope is that it will become a top-tier networking event in the industry and we’re confident that we will see just as much success, if not more, this year.”

GREG continues to support the mission of Emory’s Real Estate Program by offering students hands-on, practical experiential opportunities to learn more about commercial and residential real estate en route to each student’s ideal career path post-grad.