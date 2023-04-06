This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
With the Masters starting today, impress all your friends with this delicious pimento cheese recipe.
This recipe comes from Matt Coggin, the owner of Virginia-Highland’s DBA Barbecue. Recently, Coggin announced that he’ll be opening two new concepts, DBA BBQ and DBA Tacos & BBQ, this spring and summer.
This recipe is served with “Alabama Fire Cracker” saltines, but also goes well on a sandwich, with veggies, or on a DBA burger. Check out the full recipe below.
DBA Barbecue’s Pimento Cheese Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Grated Sharp Cheddar
- 1 Diced Roasted Red Pepper (directions below)
- 1/4 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Tsp Black Pepper
- 1/4 Tsp Onion Powder
- 1/4 Tsp Cayenne
- 1 Tsp Chipotle Hot Sauce
- 1 1/4 Cup Quality Mayo
Directions:
1. In a large bowl mix all ingredients.
2. Let set in the fridge.
Roasted Red Pepper
Directions:
- Take one red pepper
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
- Cut the pepper in half and remove the stems, seeds and membranes.
- Lay the pepper on a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down.
- Roast the red pepper for 15-20 minutes or until the skin is dark and has collapsed.
- Once the skin has blackened, remove the pepper from the oven.
- Place the roasted pepper in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for about 10 minutes to help loosen the skin.
- Remove plastic wrap and let the pepper cool for a few minutes until comfortable enough to handle and peel skin off and discard.
Alabama Fire Crackers
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons Ranch Mix
- ½ + 1/3 Cup Olive Oil
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
- ½ Tsp Onion Powder
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 ½ Tablespoons Red Pepper Flakes
- 2 Sleeves (1/2 Box) Saltines
Directions:
1. Mix all ingredients in a 1 gallon bag well. Make sure to flip the bag over often and continue mixing.
2. Once properly mixed, wait 1 day before serving.