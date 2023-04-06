This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

With the Masters starting today, impress all your friends with this delicious pimento cheese recipe. 

This recipe comes from Matt Coggin, the owner of Virginia-Highland’s DBA Barbecue. Recently, Coggin announced that he’ll be opening two new concepts, DBA BBQ and DBA Tacos & BBQ, this spring and summer.

This recipe is served with “Alabama Fire Cracker” saltines, but also goes well on a sandwich, with veggies, or on a DBA burger. Check out the full recipe below. 

DBA Barbecue’s Pimento Cheese.

DBA Barbecue’s Pimento Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound Grated Sharp Cheddar 
  • 1 Diced Roasted Red Pepper (directions below)
  • 1/4 Tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Tsp Black Pepper 
  • 1/4 Tsp Onion Powder 
  • 1/4 Tsp Cayenne
  • 1 Tsp Chipotle Hot Sauce
  • 1 1/4 Cup Quality Mayo 

Directions:

1. In a large bowl mix all ingredients.

2. Let set in the fridge.

Roasted Red Pepper

Directions:

  1. Take one red pepper
  2. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
  3. Cut the pepper in half and remove the stems, seeds and membranes.
  4. Lay the pepper on a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down. 
  5. Roast the red pepper for 15-20 minutes or until the skin is dark and has collapsed.
  6. Once the skin has blackened, remove the pepper from the oven.
  7. Place the roasted pepper in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for about 10 minutes to help loosen the skin. 
  8. Remove plastic wrap and let the pepper cool for a few minutes until comfortable enough to handle and peel skin off and discard. 

Alabama Fire Crackers

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Tablespoons Ranch Mix
  • ½ + 1/3 Cup Olive Oil
  • ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
  • ½ Tsp Onion Powder
  • ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 ½ Tablespoons Red Pepper Flakes
  • 2 Sleeves (1/2 Box) Saltines

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients in a 1 gallon bag well. Make sure to flip the bag over often and continue mixing.

2. Once properly mixed, wait 1 day before serving.

Writer and Journalist Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.