With the Masters starting today, impress all your friends with this delicious pimento cheese recipe.

This recipe comes from Matt Coggin, the owner of Virginia-Highland’s DBA Barbecue. Recently, Coggin announced that he’ll be opening two new concepts, DBA BBQ and DBA Tacos & BBQ, this spring and summer.

This recipe is served with “Alabama Fire Cracker” saltines, but also goes well on a sandwich, with veggies, or on a DBA burger. Check out the full recipe below.

DBA Barbecue’s Pimento Cheese.

DBA Barbecue’s Pimento Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Pound Grated Sharp Cheddar

1 Diced Roasted Red Pepper (directions below)

1/4 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/4 Tsp Black Pepper

1/4 Tsp Onion Powder

1/4 Tsp Cayenne

1 Tsp Chipotle Hot Sauce

1 1/4 Cup Quality Mayo

Directions:

1. In a large bowl mix all ingredients.

2. Let set in the fridge.

Roasted Red Pepper

Directions:

Take one red pepper Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Cut the pepper in half and remove the stems, seeds and membranes. Lay the pepper on a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down. Roast the red pepper for 15-20 minutes or until the skin is dark and has collapsed. Once the skin has blackened, remove the pepper from the oven. Place the roasted pepper in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for about 10 minutes to help loosen the skin. Remove plastic wrap and let the pepper cool for a few minutes until comfortable enough to handle and peel skin off and discard.

Alabama Fire Crackers

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Tablespoons Ranch Mix

½ + 1/3 Cup Olive Oil

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Onion Powder

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

1 ½ Tablespoons Red Pepper Flakes

2 Sleeves (1/2 Box) Saltines

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients in a 1 gallon bag well. Make sure to flip the bag over often and continue mixing.

2. Once properly mixed, wait 1 day before serving.