A Slutty Vegan location will open in Truist Park on April 6.

The Slutty Vegan is opening a location at Truist Park just in time for baseball season. The vegan burger joint will open on April 6, the same day as the Atlanta Braves’ home opener against the San Diego Padres. This is the restaurant’s third opening of 2023, just after new locations in Harlem and Georgia Tech.

According to a press release, the kiosk will be located in section 130 by the third base gate and have a different menu that will offer vegan spins on baseball staples. Those menu items include plant-based bratwurst, plant-based chicken tenders, and the restaurant’s signature slutty fries.

“Truist Park is such a fixture in Atlanta culture, and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that experience,” said Slutty Vegan Founder and CEO Pinky Cole in a statement. “We can’t wait to knock it out of the park at the home of the Braves for many seasons to come!”