Slutty Vegan is expected to open its third metro Atlanta location next month.

According to a press release, the popular vegan burger joint will open its new location on Georgia Tech’s campus. The new spot will be in the John Lewis Student Center at 351 Ferst Drive NW.

The new store is The Slutty Vegan’s ninth brick and mortar location in general. The new outpost is opening on the heels of a new store in Harlem, which is expected to open soon, according to the release.

The Georgia Tech location will serve the full menu for both takeout and delivery.

“We’re so excited to grow with another location in our home city,” said Founder and CEO Pinky Cole in the release. “This restaurant will sluttify campus with all the favorites and a menu that’s ideal for a college student!”