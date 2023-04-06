Wholesome Wave Georgia (WWG) is announcing its Plant 2 Plate events for spring. Customers using SNAP/EBT are eligible for 50% off fruit and vegetable plants and seeds. They will also receive a free gardening kit with purchases of three or more edible plants while supplies last. The kit includes pots, Compost Now soil, gloves, a trowel, and a Food Well Alliance plant care guide.

WWG Executive Director Will Sellers says, “Plant 2 Plate is an important opportunity for families to get involved with gardening to understand where their food comes from and to learn how to eat seasonally. Plant 2 Plant also increases SNAP utilization of fruit and vegetable plant starts while supporting our small, independent local farmers, so it’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

WWG Plant 2 Plate sales are an important way to increase awareness about this option for families to start a container garden. As well as provide families access to fresh, healthy, locally-grown food at home. Plant 2 Plate sales also provide economic support to Georgia farms by boosting EBT sales of local plants and seedlings.

Through the Fresh for Less program, WWG will match SNAP/EBT dollar for dollar on produce sales year-round at 80 partner sites across Georgia. This includes 37 Metro Atlanta farmers markets, farm stands, mobile markets and brick-and-mortar

retailers. That means people who spend $10 using SNAP/EBT will receive an additional $10 to spend on locally-grown fruits and vegetables.

This is thanks to a partnership between Wholesome Wave Georgia, Food Well Alliance, Trefoil Gardens, Community Farmers Markets, Wylde Center, and Good

Samaritan Health Center.

Food Well Alliance Executive Director Kate Conner says, “Plant 2 Plate is such an innovative way to provide greater access to healthy fresh food. We love seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they’re selecting the plants they want to grow.”

Dates for Plant 2 Plate spring dates are available below.

Trefoil Gardens

Saturday, April 15, 2023: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

122 Bascomb Dr, Woodstock, GA 30189

Additional activities will include free kids seed starting workshop by Cherokee County Master Gardeners. As well as, community yoga from Melanie Pineda, and seeds from Cooperative Gardens Commission.

Good Samaritan Health Center

Thursday, April 27, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Saturday, May 6, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

In partnership with Wylde Center.

For more information, visit www.wholesomewavegeorgia.org/georgiaplant2plate and follow @wholesomewavega.