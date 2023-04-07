Atlanta police say a man found dead in a Buckhead park likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded April 6 at about 5:20 p.m. to a report of a person shot at Shady Valley Park, 2720 Shady Valley Drive NE. They found a man with who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation [of the] incident appears consistent with suicide,” says a news release.

The age of the man was not released. An investigation is underway.

Shady Valley Park is an 11-acre city-owned park just north of Buford Highway in the Pine Hills neighborhood.