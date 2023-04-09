Local builders are gearing up to highlight their top models, specs and pre-sold homes in the largest showcase of homes in Metro Atlanta.

The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA) will host the 2023 Parade of Homes beginning on April 22.

“As a result of our robust marketing program for the Parade of Homes, participating builders benefit from increased visibility, traffic to their communities and people through the front door of their model and spec homes,” said Corey Deal, GAHBA executive officer.

The Parade of Home will take place over the course of three weekends, including:

April 22 and 23

April 29 and 30

May 6 and 7

The free, self-guided tour is available from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Every home in the parade is constructed by a builder member of The GAHBA or another charter association under the National Association of Home Builders.

Builders that have signed on to participate in the 2023 Parade of Homes include:

David Weekley Homes

Smith Douglas, Meritage

Adams Homes

JW Collection

Pella Window and Door of Georgia is the event’s title sponsor, with 2-10 Buyers Warranty serving as the silver sponsor.

Attendees can download the Atlanta Parade of Homes app – available for download through the App Store and Google Play. For more information, click here.