Have you ever wanted to step inside the beautifully decorated homes and landscaped gardens of historic Roswell? Now is your chance.

On Saturday, April 22, Roswell Woman’s Club (RWC) will present its signature fundraising event, a Spring Home and Garden Tour. This second annual fundraiser event will take attendees through the homes and gardens of historic Roswell.

“The profits raised from RWC fundraisers are channeled back into the community through scholarships to high school seniors and to non-traditional students, grants to teachers, and grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the North Fulton Community,” said club president Liz Jackson.

The event will also include a silent auction.

RWC is a volunteer, not for profit organization. It aims to support Roswell in the areas of educational scholarships and grants, human services, cultural arts, historical preservation and urban improvement.

“Since 1997, RWC has awarded over $2.4 million to scholarship and grant recipients,” Jackson added.

For tickets and more information, click here.