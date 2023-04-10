Photo by Julia Zolotova/Pexels

Dunwoody is ready to celebrate the sweet tradition of Lemonade Days for the 23rd time at Brook Run Park April 19-23.

The five-day festival, put on by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, began in 1999 as a fundraiser for families affected by the 1998 tornado that destroyed many Dunwoody neighborhoods, has now grown into one of the city’s largest festivals with an estimated attendance of more than 30,000.

The festival, located at 4770 North Peachtree Road, will feature full-scale carnival rides, food and beverages for sale, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo and the return of the popular Dunwoody Idol competition.

According to festival organizers, 10 singing finalists, accompanied by a professional band, will compete in the Dunwoody Preservation Trust Dunwoody Idol competition on Saturday night. The finalists are Beatrix Boehner, Emma Conway, Grace Jacob, Gurbani Cheema, Kate Mitts, Lauren Schroeder, MacKenzie Dekake, Mikaela Ayira, Morgan Sturtz and Sydney Moss.

The Dunwoody Idol winner will be awarded a full-service session of professional recording time to produce one finished track, a featured appearance at a young artists musical review to be staged at a local venue in the fall, a spot in the Dunwoody Homeowners July 4th parade and will sing the national anthem at parade end. The winner will also be invited to return as a featured performer on the 2024 Lemonade Days Festival stage.

The festival will also feature book signings by various authors on Saturday and Sunday, most of whom have ties to Atlanta or Dunwoody. The full list of authors can be found here.

Admission to Lemonade Days is free. Individual ride tickets are $1.25 and there is an option to buy unlimited daily ride passes for $20 a day on Wednesday and Thursday, and $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Early weather predictions bode well for the festival, with highs in the 70s and little or no rain predicted.

The DPT, according to its website, “encourages and inspires the exploration of Dunwoody’s history through educational programs, publications, collections and research.”

For daily specifics and map, click here.