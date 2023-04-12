As the weather warms up, many Georgians are preparing their camping gear for a few nights under the stars. Whether in a tent, RV, or onsite accommodations, these Georgia destinations offer a twist on the routine camping experience.

Credit: Facebook/Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge

The largest wetland in the South, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in South Georgia remains one of the state’s most untouched natural settings. Here you can surround yourself with Spanish moss-laced trees and the sounds of wildlife such as alligators, woodpeckers, black bears and deer. A great place to set up camp is Stephen C. Foster State Park in Fargo, which features 63 tent, trailer, and RV campsites, plus one pioneer campground and nine cottages. The park is a Certified Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association, which means you can enjoy unrivaled views of the stars above throughout your stay.

Stephen C. Foster State Park

📍17515 Highway 177, Fargo. 912-637-5274. 800-864-7275 for reservations. gastateparks.org/StephenCFoster.

Pavillion Airstream

About 14 miles south of Ellijay in the North Georgia Mountains is the Pavillion Airstream. It offers the comforts of home in a natural setting in the forest. The 1977 Airstream sits on a covered wood platform with a large porch and a secluded outdoor shower. It sleeps up to four, making it the perfect getaway with friends or grandkids. Nearby attractions include Ellijay’s many wineries and apple houses, a variety of hiking trails, and shopping and dining in downtown Ellijay. Or you can kick back by the fire pit, and enjoy s’mores and conversation in the firelight.

Ellijay. northgeorgiaglamping.com/pavillion-airstream.html.

Sleep indoors while in the great outdoors with yurts, available at Sweetwater Creek State Park. Contributed by Georgia State Parks

Sweetwater Creek State Park yurts

Just west of Atlanta, Sweetwater Creek State Park welcomes visitors to hit the park’s 15 miles of hiking trails, including the hike to see the historic mill ruins along the creek. Extend your stay at the park by booking one of the 10 yurts available next to the park’s lake. Yurts are circular tents that are 20 feet in diameter and feature a big deck, a dome skylight, table and chairs, and sleeping accommodations for six with two futons and a full-size mattress on the bunk bed. A full-service comfort station is located within the yurt village. Staying in a yurt provides an upgraded camping experience without having to lug in your own tent and cots, but you will need to bring your own linens, blankets and utensils.

📍1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs.

770-732-5871. For reservations, 800-864-7275. gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek.

Unicoi State Park

Just north of Helen, Unicoi State Park offers two types of unique camping accommodations. The first is the park’s safari tent glampsites, which feature king, queen and bunk beds, a Keurig coffee maker, a mini fridge, rugs, home decor, heating and air, hammocks, camp chairs, a picnic table, a charcoal grill, and a wood fire ring. The second is the park’s historic barrel cabins, which offer a quirky twist on the typical cabin experience but with many of the same amenities and comfort. Guests at either accommodation will enjoy the park’s natural beauty throughout their stay.

📍 1788 Highway 356. Helen. 706-878-2201. unicoilodge.com/accommodations