Dunwoody’s 2023 Street Resurfacing Plan will begin this month, which will include work on 33 streets and seven lane miles of pavement.

The streets scheduled for resurfacing include the following: Bogans Lake Path, Buckley Court, Chestnut Forest Court, Chestnut Forest Lane, Delverton Court, Delverton Drive, Devonshire Court, Dunwoody Club Drive, Ellisbury Drive, Fontainebleau Drive, Goodchild Court, Kim Place, Kings Point Court, Lytham Court, North Springs Drive, Old Orchard Court, Orleans Drive, Oxford Chase Way, Poppleford Lane, Redcliff Court, Redcliff Way, Renfroe Lake Drive, Riverglenn Circle, Rochelle Drive, Rotherham Way, Sheridan Lane, Stonehouse Court, Village Springs Place, William Court, Winterbourne Court, Winters Chapel Road, Wood Hollow Drive, Chadwell Lane, and Leisure Lake Drive.

According to a release from Dunwoody, the city has budgeted $2,750,000 of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds for 2023 repaving. The Georgia Department of Transportation will also provide $450,066 through the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

“The city will be able to complete all of the streets in the 2023 paving plan and keep the paving program on track despite seeing the cost of asphalt increase by 50 percent over the last three years,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “We have been able to do this by moving streets up on the schedule when prices are favorable.”

When Dunwoody became a city in 2008, city leaders began creating a plan for a 20-year paving cycle. Dunwoody is in the 14th year of the paving cycle and has paved 230 lane miles since incorporation. The plan prioritizes paving the roads with the greatest maintenance needs first based on a paving assessment completed every five years.

At its April 10 meeting, the council approved another five-year assessment contract with KCI Technologies for $118,310. KCI was identified as the most qualified firm for the project out of the eight firms submitting bids, according to council documents.

The city’s last rating was completed in 2018, and work on those designated roads are being completed this year.

Paving operations are weather and temperature-dependent. The paving requires a dry road surface and air temperatures above 45 degrees. Work schedules will be updated regularly on the city’s website: http://www.dunwoodyga.gov/paving

This link shows a map depicting the paving street list for 2023.