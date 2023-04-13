“Hula Hoop,” the sculpture installed outside State Farm’s new tower on Perimeter Center Parkway near Hammond Drive. (Dyana Bagby)

A “Job Seekers Bootcamp @State Farm” will be held on April 26 in partnership with the Community Assistance Center, State Farm and Goodwill Career Services.

The boot camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at State Farm’s headquarters at Park Center Building 3 at 241 Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody, according to a press release.

Job seekers will get tools to understand how to approach a job search, how to write a resume that will get recruiters’ attention, and how to prepare and impress with the interview process.

Experts will review job seeker resumes in one-on-one breakout sessions and practice commonly asked interview questions. The day also includes a tour of State Farm and a presentation on job opportunities at the company.

The free event requires registration. Lunch will be provided. Participants must bring their resumes and government-issued photo ID. Participants do not need to be CAC clients.

Register at ourcac.org/bootcamp.