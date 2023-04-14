Barbara Barber

Barbara Barber has announced her retirement from the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce after six years in her role as operations manager.

“We would not be where we are today if it wasn’t for the effort and loyalty that Barbara put into the Chamber,” said President Alan Goodman.

Barber played a crucial role in attracting guest speakers to Chamber events, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, and Atlanta Hawks COO Thad Sheely.

Her first role as a consultant led to planning monthly events, and attendance at Chamber meetings grew under Barber’s leadership.

Monthly events now include young professionals’ happy hour and women in business networking.

“Since I joined in January 2022 the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce has grown in membership and programming, thanks to the tireless dedication of Barbara Barber. She leaves large shoes to fill, as we wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement,” said Brookhaven council member John Funny.

Barber plans to enjoy time with her family.

“In the last few years, the Chamber has made great strides. It is on track to become one of the strongest Chambers in Georgia,” said Barber. “It is my plan to stay close and help with special events when needed.”