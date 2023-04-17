Rabbi Joshua Lesser.

A long-serving Atlanta rabbi is launching a wedding officiant service.

“I launched Weddings by Josh for couples to know there is someone that will help create their wedding vision,” said Rabbi Joshua Lesser.

Weddings by Josh offers services for Jewish, inter-faith and LGBTQIA couples to officiate their marriage locally or at a destination.

“Every couple should find an officiant that is the right fit, someone who is easy to talk to, respects and gets one’s wishes, and can help create a ceremony that fits them perfectly,” said Lesser.

“As a progressive rabbi, I perform Jewish ceremonies and enthusiastically officiate interfaith ceremonies and weddings for couples who identify as spiritual or humanistic. Other officiants have sought me out to help them create same-sex ceremonies,” he continued.

Lesser says he is also one of the few rabbis that works with Trans children for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.

He served Congregation Bet Haverim for 23 years as the senior rabbi and currently serves as Emeritus. He is a trained spiritual director.

Lesser earned the title of one of the 36 Most Inspiring Rabbis in America by the Forward. He has received the city of Atlanta’s high honor, the Phoenix Award, for his commitment to inclusivity and building bridges.

