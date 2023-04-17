MARTA has launched the new Breeze Mobile 2.0 app, an updated way to pay for rides with your smartphone.

The new app was designed to address customer feedback during the testing of Breeze Mobile 1.0 and delivers new features to make paying fares easier. Customers may still use other Breeze fare media, including Breeze cards and tickets.

“One of the most common customer requests is a way to conveniently pay for each ride as you go, rather than having to load a card or stand in line to buy a ticket at the ticket machines,” said MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen. “This updated Breeze Mobile 2.0 app lets you pay-as-you-go. Just scan your phone on the bus or at the faregate and you’re on your way.”

In addition to purchasing tickets and products on the updated app, MARTA riders can load stored value to their Breeze Mobile 2.0 account, allowing the app to work just like a Breeze card.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Open your app store and search for Breeze Mobile 2.0. Look for this icon:

Download and create a new account. Since Breeze Mobile 2.0 is a new app, everyone will need to create an account, even users of the previous Breeze Mobile 1.0, which will be retired after May 31.

The video above shows how to download and use the app at stations.

Any customers needing assistance during this transition may contact MARTA Customer Service at custserv@itsmarta.com or 404-848-5000.