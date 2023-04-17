MARTA is stopping buses operating along Niskey Lake and County Line roads, at left, along the 183 route in southwest Atlanta. (MARTA)

Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet said she wants MARTA officials to address the recent of cancelation of Bus Route 183 on Niskey Lake Road and County Line Road in southwest Atlanta.

MARTA recently announced that beginning April 22 buses will no longer operate along the segments of Niskey Lake Road and County Line Road north of Campbellton Road due to safety concerns about lane widths on Niskey Lake Road. The closure impacts nearly 20 bus stops.

Overstreet said the canceled bus route “will have a significant impact on our residents who rely on public transportation to get to work, school, and other important locations in our city.” She said residents deserve an alternative transportation plan from MARTA.

Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet.

“This is a disruptive change that clearly brings an increased level of concern from the public,” Overstreet said in a news release. “Without a plan in place, MARTA will not be able to respond effectively to this change. It is vitally important that they communicate with the public in a timely and transparent manner to fix this.”

Overstreet said people living in the area and relying on MARTA buses need to hear from the agency about potential alternatives, such as a van service.

“I recently heard from a constituent that has lived in the community for 49 years and has used the same bus route for three decades,” Overstreet said.

“They think this is unconscionable and have asked for an alternative plan from MARTA, whether that be a van service or some type of smaller-scale transportation strategy to be put in place without any delay,” she said.

In a statement, MARTA said it heard from a customer who said that buses were having to routinely cross into the oncoming lane along Niskey Lake Road.

“An investigation by the Office of Safety recommended this portion of Route 183 be discontinued as the street is too narrow for buses to maneuver through curves without crossing into the other lane,” the statement said.

A safety detour is being put in place which will prohibit buses from operating on Niskey Lake Road and County Line Road north of Campbellton Road. Bus service will remain on County Line Road south of Campbellton Road to Butner Road.

“Permanently discontinuing this service would require a public hearing, which would be held well in advance of making the change permanent,” MARTA said.