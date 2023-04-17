Guardian Studios is an artist community at Echo Street West, located located at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive in Atlanta.

Guardian Studios, an emerging artist community on the Westside, has reached full occupancy.

“Since I started as studio manager last summer, it’s been my mission to fill our studios with a diverse and vibrant group of creatives. And, I’m proud to say we’ve done just that,” said Jessica Helfrecht, studio manager at Echo Street West.

Launched in 2021, Guardian Studios is a 31-studio artist community at Echo Street West. The studio officially reached full occupancy on April 13.

“The lease-up of all 31 maker stalls at Guardian Studios marks an exciting milestone for Echo Street West as we move closer to the completion of phase one,” said Tony Bartlett, executive vice president of Lincoln Property Company.

The 19-acre, mixed-use Echo Street West development is located at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive.

Its 31-artist studios range from 200 to 1,000-square-feet. Each unit will now play host to a local artist.

The latest group to call Guardian Studios home is the Creative Project (TCP). TCP is a non profit organization that works to support artists through affordable housing programs.

TCP will host its first event at Guardian Studios on April 29 at 12 p.m.

The event is part of a four-part community outreach series that will feature local artists. The local artists will include:

Tim Short

Tracy Murrell

George Galbreath

Kara Jenelle

“Art can connect with viewers and inspire change through challenging them,” said TCP artist Tim Short. “In witnessing radical imagery and discovering foreign sounds, you open yourself to challenge what can be possible within your own situation.”

The event will include a lunch, gallery and studio tours, artist talks, demonstrations and hands-on art activities.

“We’re a close community here, and I hope our visitors will come and experience the beautiful work of our talented artists during our open studio hours or at one of our gallery opening receptions,” said Helfrecht.

Guardian Studios also features a 3,000-square-foot open gallery space where Echo Contemporary Art will host 12 exhibits per year.

The studio is free and open to the public Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

“With a robust line-up of events and exhibits at Guardian Studios, Guardian Works and Westside Motor Lounge, Echo Street West is establishing itself as the go-to destination for the community to gather and experience the vibrancy of the westside,” said Bartlett.

For more information, click here.