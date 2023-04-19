Chef Nick Leahy’s new seasonal bar opened April 18.

The owner of Nick’s Westside has opened a new seasonal bar with a revolving menu.

Chef Nick Leahy’s new offering, right now called Spring Bar, opened up on April 18 in the former Tin-TIn Winebar space. The bar sits next to Nick’s Westside and serves small plates and drinks that will change seasonally along with Georgia’s local harvest.

“I have always strived to celebrate the marriage of local farms and global flavors at Nick’s Westside,” Leahy said in a statement. “Often this connection is subtle, and I’m looking to make that much more obvious with Spring Bar… and ultimately with Summer Bar, Autumn Bar and Winter Bar.”

This first iteration, Spring Bar, will offer up menu items like Ropa Vieja Empanadas, Whipped Goat Cheese Crostini, Roasted Scallop Ravioli, and Artichoke Barigoule. Those dishes will be served alongside seasonal cocktails.

Spring Bar sits at 956 Brady Avenue NW and will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.