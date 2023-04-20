Photos by Cathy Cobbs









The “Art of the Brick Immersive Experience” made its debut at Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville at an invitation-only reception April 18 and those in attendance said they were “wowed” by the creations of Lego master Nathan Sawaya.

The exhibition is now open to the public, with more than 10,000 advanced tickets already sold.

“Atlanta has spoken, and ‘Art of the Brick Immersive Experience’ is the hit show of the summer. Everyone I’ve spoken with has told me this is a must-see that combines the finest in art and family entertainment,” executive producer John Zaller said. “This weekend is approaching sold out, but we are opening additional slots so that our guests can experience the playful magic of Nathan Sawaya.”

The show, which features 70 installations using more than 1 million Legos, has among it “Yellow,” Sawaya’s most famous creation, as well as a room entitled “Perniciem” (which is Latin for ruin, disaster and death). It features endangered species in their natural environments, including a 10-foot tall giraffe, an artic fox, a humpback whale and other larger-than-life pieces. The room includes beanbag chairs, benches and other seats so that viewers can relax and experience the immersive presentation.

Another installation features 250 floating skulls in a mirrored room that brought gasps to those entering the room. One visitor said he was so overwhelmed with his first tour through the exhibit that he had to go back two more times to absorb the experience.

“Just wow,” he said. “It’s hard to grasp that all this was made from a simple Lego. It just blows your mind.”

‘Yellow’ by Nathan Sawaya. (Courtesy Exhibition Hub)

Sawaya said he was pleased with both the turnout and the feedback from the crowd in attendance at Tuesday’s event.

“I’m just so excited and glad about the way this came together,” he said. “This was a lot of work that involved a great team of people.”

Exhibition Hub Arts Center is located at 5660 Buford Hwy. NE, in Doraville. Tickets can be purchased by visiting theartcenters.com. The Claude Monet immersive experience is also housed in the 50,000-square-foot facility.