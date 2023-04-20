Activists recently marched to Atlanta City Hall to speak out against the city’s public safety training center and to remember Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán. Teran was killed during a police operation to clear protesters from the land near the center’s site in south DeKalb County. (Dyana Bagby)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation wrapped its investigation last week of the fatal shooting of an activist by Georgia state patrol officers near the site of the planned Atlanta public safety training center site.

A special prosecutor from Habersham County will now review the GBI’s findings and determine if charges should be filed in the case.

Activist Manuel Terán, 26, was killed Jan. 18 by officers during a police operation in the South River Forest to clear protesters from around the training center site, dubbed “Cop City” by opponents. A DeKalb County medical examiner’s autopsy report said Terán had 57 gunshot wounds.

The GBI, the lead agency of the multi-jurisdictional clearing operation, said Terán fired first, wounding an officer. Other officers returned fire and killed Terán, the GBI said. The GBI said state troopers do not wear body cameras, so there is no footage of the shooting.

Despite the GBI’s role in the operation that resulted in the fatal shooting, the agency is charged with investigating shootings when officers are involved. “Stop Cop City” activists have questioned the GBI’s involvement and demanded an independent investigation into Terán’s death.

The GBI handed over its case file on its investigation of the Terán shooting to Mountain Circuit District Attorney George Christian’s office on April 14. The Mountain Circuit District is in Habersham County, about 87 miles northeast of Atlanta. Christian did not return a call seeking comment.

A special prosecutor was brought in to review the GBI’s investigation after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recused her office from the case. Boston said because her office is a part of the multi-jurisdictional task force that includes the GBI, it was best to let an outside DA handle the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Terán was known as “Tortuguita” by friends and used they/them pronouns. Their death spurred national protests and put Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center in headlines across the globe.

An autopsy report by the DeKalb County medical examiner’s office obtained April 20 by Rough Draft said Terán had at least 57 gunshot wounds to their chest, arms, legs and hands, most of them non-fatal.

Terán also suffered a fatal gunshot to the head, but the autopsy report said this shot was likely not the first inflicted.

Manuel Terán.

“Collectively, the gunshots resulted in his death and therefore the cause of death is designated as multiple gunshot wounds,” the autopsy report said. “However, the gunshot wound to the head would have been fatal by itself as would have some of the other gunshots.”

The DeKalb medical examiners also said Terán had no gunshot residue on their hands. Gunshot residue is typically found on a person’s hand if they have fired a weapon.

ABC News and Axios Atlanta first reported on the DeKalb County autopsy report.

An independent autopsy was conducted at the request of Terán’s family after they said they received no information from the GBI or the city of Atlanta. The independent autopsy released last month concluded Terán was shot while sitting down with their legs crossed with hands raised.

The DeKalb autopsy report, however, said it is difficult to determine what position Terán was in when officers opened fire.

“Since most shootings involving multiple gunshots are dynamic events attempts to place the decedent in any particular position at a specific point in time is fraught with potential inaccuracies,” the report said.

“There are too many variables with respect to movement of the decedent and the shooters to draw definitive conclusions concerning … Terán’s body position.”

The news of DeKalb County’s autopsy report on Teran broke late April 19, hours after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens gathered nearly 100 business and civic leaders on the steps of City Hall to tout the building of the public safety training center.

In an April 20 written statement, the mayor said the DeKalb County autopsy report “provides important details about the tragic incident on Jan. 18.”

“I know that people still have a lot of questions, and it is my hope that a thorough investigation will provide a clear understanding of what transpired, and provide Manuel ‘Tortuguita’ Esteban Paez Terán’s family what they need as they seek answers and closure,” Dickens said.