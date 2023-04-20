April 22 is Earth Day. Atlantans are marking the day with festivals for all ages, educational events and recycling.

Atlanta

Thursday, April 20

EarthShare Georgia will host its annual Earth Day Party on April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at King Plow Art Center. During the party, EarthShare will honor its annual award winners and volunteers. Find more information at earthsharega.org.

Friday, April 21

Celebrate Earth Day with a free festival at Edgewood Community Learning Garden, 53 Mayson Ave., Atlanta, GA 30317. From 4-7 p.m., events include a plant sale, pop-up bookstore and dance performance.

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market. There will be more than 20 vendors, local artists, free yoga, and a live DJ. Find out more at cfmatl.org/eav.

The Atlanta Arts, Vegan, and Vegetarian Festival is from noon to 7 p.m. at Westside Park featuring food from local vendors, art, and more. Get details at avavfest.com.

The Georgia Plant Swap + Sale will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Pontoon Brewing Co., 8601 Dunwoody Place in Sandy Springs. Find out more at facebook.com/Georgiaplanttradeandsales.

Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward will host the annual Atlanta Green Market Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring up-and-coming sustainable brands. Activities will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m. with Yoga on The Yard. That evening, a sustainable fashion show will be held at 7 p.m. Get more details at tess.coop.

Walk around Georgia Tech with student Emily Schroeder to explore the flora and fauna on campus. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Einstein statue at Tech Green. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a reusable water bottle.

From 12:30-3 p.m., tour the new Trees Atlanta Kendeda TreeHouse, 825 Warner Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Food and drinks, giveaways, performances and more! Biking and carpooling is encouraged.

Make yourself at home in the children’s garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden, where from 10 a.m.- noon programming is included in the price of admission. Enjoy performances, arts and crafts, planting seeds, and a scavenger hunt.

Brookhaven

Friday, April 21

Earth Day Spring Social is a community event hosted by Murphey Candler Park Conservancy at Horseshoe Road Amphitheater, 4445 Candler Lake East, Brookhaven, GA 30319. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., local conservation groups like Trees Atlanta and Chattahoochee Riverkeepers will be on-hand to discuss environmental goals, projects and educational programs. Take part in food trucks, adult beverages and activities for kids.

Saturday, April 22

Georgia Audubon Bird Walk takes place at 8 a.m. at Murphey Candler Park, 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Enjoy a guided walk through wetlands, woods and fields to spot spring migrants and resident birds. Register here.

Decatur

Saturday, April 22

The city Decatur is holding family-friendly activities like beekeeping, sustainability and gardening at multiple locations. For a schedule, click here.

Sandy Springs

Saturday, April 22

From 9 a.m-noon, Leadership Perimeter is hosting the 21st Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs Earth Day event at 15 locations across the city including Abernathy Arts Center, Island Ford, Lost Corner Preserve, and North and South Greenway Parks. Tools, supplies, water, and snacks will be provided. Register to volunteer online.

Recycle electronics and shred documents for free from 9-11 a.m. at Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Up to four boxes of paper per car will be accepted along with computers, printing and gaming equipment and household electronics. Monitors and TVs will be charged between $25 and $40.

Dunwoody

Saturday, April 29

The city’s household hazardous waste recycling event runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. For Dunwoody residents only. Accepted items: oil and latex paints, stains, paint thinner, auto and household batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, household cleaners and chemicals, pool chemicals, pesticides, flammables and corrosives. Items not accepted: agricultural waste, biohazardous/biomedical waste, ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, smoke detectors, cylinders of acetylene, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium and refrigerant gases. Register here.

Tucker

Saturday, April 22



Tucker Historical Society’s 21st annual plant swap will run from 8 a.m.-noon at the Church Street greenspace, 4316 Church Street, Tucker, GA 30084. Plants are not for sale; Take a plant or leave a plant, or trade tools, seeds and pots. FODAC and the city of Tucker are holding an electronic recycling day at the same location from 9 a.m.-noon.

Chamblee

Saturday, April 22



Volunteer with the city of Chamblee and Keep Chamblee Beautiful to clean up greenspaces. The Earth Day clean up runs 9-11 a.m. at three locations: Dresden Park, 2301 Dresden Drive; Keswick Park and Rail Trail, 3496 Keswick Drive; and Huntley Hills Park, 3770 Longview Drive. Limited spots are available here. Trash bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers.