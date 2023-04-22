Kingsley Elementary School is celebrating its 50th birthday on April 28 with food trucks, school tours, games, and plenty of entertainment.
Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson, who is in her sixth year as principal at the 342-student school that serves pre-K through fifth grade, said the celebration will give attendees “the time to reflect on all the accomplishments and milestones that we’ve achieved as a school for the past 50 years, and for the next 50 years.”
Kingsley is the first elementary school in Dunwoody to mark its 50th birthday. Dunwoody High School is concluding a year-long semi-centennial celebration of its own.
The celebration will start at 4:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet current and past faculty members, look through five decades of yearbooks and tour the school. The event will feature photo booths, games, a bounce house, and face-painting, as well as the opportunity to participate in a community art project.
Invited dignitaries include Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, DeKalb School officials, and other surprise guests, Harris-Thompson said.
“We will also have a decades’ dance party to celebrate all the years we’ve been here,” Harris-Thompson said. “We encourage all our past students and teachers to wear their Kingsley sprit wear to the party.”
Harris-Thompson said she was most proud of the Kingsley’s community feel, mentioning that she recently hired a new teacher who used to be a student at the school. A physical education teacher just retired from the school after 40 years after teaching students, then their children and finally, their grandchildren.
Food trucks will be on-site with those wishing to purchase dinner or drinks. Current Kingsley spirit wear will also be available for purchase. And it wouldn’t be a party without birthday cake, Harris-Thompson added.
Kingsley Elementary School is located at 2051 Brendon Drive in Dunwoody. The event, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., is free to the public.