Celebration logo courtesy of Kingsley Elementary School

Kingsley Elementary School is celebrating its 50th birthday on April 28 with food trucks, school tours, games, and plenty of entertainment.

Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson, who is in her sixth year as principal at the 342-student school that serves pre-K through fifth grade, said the celebration will give attendees “the time to reflect on all the accomplishments and milestones that we’ve achieved as a school for the past 50 years, and for the next 50 years.”

Kingsley is the first elementary school in Dunwoody to mark its 50th birthday. Dunwoody High School is concluding a year-long semi-centennial celebration of its own.

The celebration will start at 4:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet current and past faculty members, look through five decades of yearbooks and tour the school. The event will feature photo booths, games, a bounce house, and face-painting, as well as the opportunity to participate in a community art project.

Invited dignitaries include Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, DeKalb School officials, and other surprise guests, Harris-Thompson said.

“We will also have a decades’ dance party to celebrate all the years we’ve been here,” Harris-Thompson said. “We encourage all our past students and teachers to wear their Kingsley sprit wear to the party.”

Harris-Thompson said she was most proud of the Kingsley’s community feel, mentioning that she recently hired a new teacher who used to be a student at the school. A physical education teacher just retired from the school after 40 years after teaching students, then their children and finally, their grandchildren.

Food trucks will be on-site with those wishing to purchase dinner or drinks. Current Kingsley spirit wear will also be available for purchase. And it wouldn’t be a party without birthday cake, Harris-Thompson added.

Kingsley Elementary School is located at 2051 Brendon Drive in Dunwoody. The event, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., is free to the public.