Similar antisemitic flyers were distributed in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody in February. (File)

Neighbors in the Lake Claire neighborhood, about a mile south of Emory University, discovered antisemitic anti-transgender flyers on their sidewalks seemingly distributed late Saturday evening, April 22.

Walking home from her neighbor’s house Saturday evening around midnight, a woman was shocked to find the flyers.

A few streets away, a neighbor was walking her dog early Sunday morning when she saw the same small plastic bags, weighted with corn, containing printed flyers with tropes about Jewish people and transphobia.

Flyers were found along Palifox Drive, Harold Avenue, and Hardendorf Avenue.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said Zone 6 command was aware of the flyers, but no official report had been made yet.

Rep. Saira Draper (House Dist. 90) told Atlanta Intown she stands in support of the Jewish and transgender communities.

“I am appalled and disgusted to learn that antisemitic and anti-transgender flyers were left on the driveways of homes in my district last night. This incident violates the personal security and well-being of our community members, and I’m calling on local law enforcement to investigate swiftly and hold those responsible to account. This is not an isolated incident of hate. In fact, the group behind these flyers proudly claims it has distributed thousands of pieces of its propaganda throughout Georgia. As a state legislator, I can’t help but view this incident and our legislative policy choices as related. During the 2023 legislative session, the Georgia General Assembly failed to pass proposed legislation to curb rising rates of antisemitism. Concurrently, the General Assembly prioritized the passage of legislation that discriminates against and harms transgender children and their families. There is a direct line between these policy decisions and creating an environment that emboldens hate groups and normalizes discriminatory rhetoric. It’s not enough for leaders to say they don’t tolerate hate; our policy agenda must do the same.” Draper added, “I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, the transgender community, and with anyone who has been targeted by hate and ignorance.”

A report by the Anti-Defamation League shows a 63% increase in antisemitism in Georgia, which became part of the debate over a hate crime bill during the 2023 legislative session. The bill did not pass.

Similar antisemitic flyers were distributed in neighborhoods in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody back in February.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.